The trauma and orthopaedic team, acute oncology service and the leg ulcer service are all up for HSJ Value Awards, which recognise outstanding improvements in care quality and efficiency by NHS staff.

The trauma and orthopaedic team is shortlisted for the MSK Care Initiative of the Year for its recovery programme for joint replacement, which reduces the length of hospital stays.

The hospital currently has the second best length of stay in the country for knee replacements and the fourth best for hip replacements.

The oncology service has been shortlisted for the Cancer Care Initiative of the Year for its Nurse Led Acute Oncology Service.

It’s the first nurse-led assessment service in the peninsula, with a 24-hour helpline for patients and the ability to assess and treat in a dedicated unit, which has prevented hospital admissions.

The leg ulcer service has been shortlisted for Primary Care or Community Service Redesign Initiative. Community teams took over the service in 2018 after it was previously provided in GP surgeries.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, the team was achieving a 92 per cent healing rate for simple ulcers – way above the target of 12 per cent set by NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group.

Suzanne Tracey, chief executive of NDHT, said: “These award nominations show the huge talent and innovation which exists within our Trust. We are constantly looking at new ways of delivering care more efficiently in ways which benefit both the clinical teams and the patients.

“These nominations are a reflection of that hard work, so I would like to congratulate every team member and wish them good luck for the final judging.”

The winners will be decided later this month.