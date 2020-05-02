Northern Devon Healthcare Trust (NDHT) has set up a special service to keep loved ones connected while visitor restrictions at the hospital are in place

Friends and family of patients can email their messages, pictures or drawings or staff to print out and deliver, and so far more than 50 items have been delivered to those in hospital, including in the intensive care unit.

Teresa Sturm, patient experience matron at NDHT, said: “This service has been so important to both patients and their loved ones, and we’re really pleased that we set it up.

“It’s been lovely to see the smiles on faces that have come from seeing a note or a drawing. It’s the little things like this that can make a huge difference to patients at such a difficult time.”

If you have email to send to a patient at the hospital, email ndht.patientexperience@nhs.net with the subject line ‘patient communication’ and include their name, the ward they are on and the message.