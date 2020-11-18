The deaths occurred on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, according to figures released by NHS England on Wednesday (November 18).

A total of 28 patients who have tested positive for the virus have died at the hospital in Barnstaple, with three confirmed in the last seven days, and seven since October 17.

Last week it was reported there were 19 patients at NDDH with a confirmed case of the virus, and nine occupying mechanical ventilation beds.

Dr Paul Johnson, chairman of Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, told the Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting on Thursday, November 12 that it wasn’t until the end of November that they expected to begin seeing the impact of the second lockdown and patient numbers begin to reduce.

But he said not all patients included in the figures were admitted for Covid-19.

A total of 222 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across North Devon and Torridge in the last seven days.

There have been 155 cases in North Devon and 67 in Torridge.