The council is proposing the introduction of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) in Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, Braunton, Woolacombe, Croyde and Combe Martin.

The PSPOs aim to reduce anti-social street behaviour in street areas, with a restriction on drink and drug use proposed for all six areas.

Further restrictions proposed for Barnstaple and Ilfracombe will tackle urinating in the street, intimidating behaviour and 'aggressive begging'.

The restrictions in Barnstaple and Ilfracombe would apply year-round, with those elsewhere running from April 1 to September 30.

The orders would be enforced by council officers and groups such as police officers. Anyone breaching an order would receive a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice.

North Devon Council's strategy and resources committee is recommended to approve a consultation exercise for the proposals when it meets on Monday, March 2.

Once the proposals have gone through the consultation period, they will go back to the council for final approval.