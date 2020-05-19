Charges in the councils car parks in Croyde, Hele, Woolacombe, Mortehoe and Ilfracombe will start from Saturday, May 23.

The council said the easing of lockdown restrictions has led to more people visiting local beauty spots.

It said the move was in response to concerns from local residents that free car parking is acting as a draw to tourists coming in from out of area.

Machines will not be taking cash in a bid to avoid the risk of infection, with customers advised to use the RingGo parking system or contactless payment.

Payment via RingGo can be made in advance, or at the time, and can be extended at any time without having to return to the vehicle.

Credit or debit card payments have a minimum spend of £3.30.

The car parks opening this weekend are:

– Croyde

– Hele

– Mortehoe

– Hillsborough, Ilfracombe

– Jubilee Gardens, Ilfracombe

– Jubilee Gardens Museum, Ilfracombe

– Larkstone Lane, Ilfracombe

– Marine Drive, Ilfracombe

– Oxford Grove, Ilfracombe

– Pier, Ilfracombe

– Wilder Road, Ilfracombe