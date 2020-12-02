The appeal aims to ensure women and children facing violence during the second lockdown and festive period can escape to safety at the charity’s refuge.

The North Devon-based refuge is the only one of its kind in Devon.

NDADA CEO Sue Wallis said: “There was a spike in referrals after the partial removal of lockdown, and this spike remains high.

“‘We have had 109 referrals for refuge from January to September 2020. There were no referrals during the first month of lockdown in March but they have increased upon the ending of the first lockdown and have remained high even during the current lockdown. August was particularly busy with 25 referrals.

“The charity has been able to access additional accommodation to try and meet the need but of course this comes at a cost.”

Throughout the first lockdown, NDADA looked after many women and children who managed to escape from being trapped in their home for months with an abusive partner.

The charity receives no dedicated public funding and is appealing to the local community to help families find safety this Christmas by making a donation through its online JustGiving page.

Sue described the first lockdown as being “a strange time at the refuge.”

She said: “We had families who were already with us, and we had to work out very quickly how we were going to bring in new families.

“Government guidance did allow for those in need to seek refuge, but travel was obviously much more difficult.

“We worked with our partners in North Devon Council housing department and were even able to move a family on to their ‘forever’ home during the lockdown period due to this effective partnership.

“The children were able to play in the garden almost every day and many teddy bears’ picnics were on the agenda. As in other homes, there was lots of baking and the residents responded very well to the lockdown in general saying that it enhanced their sense of security.”

You can donate online on the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/take-care-of-us-this-christmas .