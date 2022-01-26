Volunteers are being sought to help at two practical conservation days at Fremington Local Nature Reserve next month.

The two events will be carried out following current Covid-19 guidance and will take place at the on the following dates:

Wednesday 2 February from 10am – 3pm - involving scrub clearance and meadow management at Leat Meadow. Clearing grass and scrub will open up the area and encourage wild flowers in the summer. Meeting at the Beechfield Centre car park, EX31 3DD

- involving scrub clearance and meadow management at Leat Meadow. Clearing grass and scrub will open up the area and encourage wild flowers in the summer. Meeting at the Beechfield Centre car park, EX31 3DD Sunday 13 February from 10am – 3pm, involving clearing alder scrub encroaching into the meadow and removing three cornered leek (a non-native invasive species) at Lovell’s Field. Meeting on the village green, with parking available at the public car park next to Fremington Medical Centre, EX31 2PG

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden, says: “These events are a great example of how our local communities can work together to improve their area through volunteer efforts. It's free, open to everyone and volunteers can help wildlife while meeting new people and being active in a beautiful natural setting.”

Local ward member for Fremington, Councillor Jayne Mackie says: “This is a wonderful opportunity to meet new and like-minded people. Particularly for residents who have more recently moved into Fremington and Yelland and want to preserve the many environmental advantages we enjoy. We are proud of volunteer involvement in our Ward where all are welcome to join us."

Fremington Local Nature Reserve is jointly owned and managed by North Devon Council and Fremington Parish Council.

Anyone wishing to take part in this nature conservation work is asked to book their place by calling the Parks unit at North Devon Council on 01271 388326 or email parks@northdevon.gov.uk.

On the day, the meeting point will be at Fremington Village Green, volunteers should bring a drink and a packed lunch, wear clothing appropriate for the weather and sturdy footwear suitable for uneven ground.