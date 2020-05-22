The Government’s relaxation of coroanvirus lockdown measures allows people to travel for exercise, bringing more people to the region’s coast and countryside hotspots.

Typical tourist hotspots are already under pressure due to visitor numbers, as shown on Wednesday, when beach visitors parked anywhere they could because the main car parks were closed.

The trust wants people to be aware and consider staying local to enjoy the bank holiday.

Andy Beer, a regional director for the National Trust, said: “We fully understand that after eight weeks of lockdown everyone just wants to get outside to enjoy the good weather, fresh air and the sea or countryside.

“But when lots of us do this, we have a major effect on others, the local communities we are visiting and the emergency services.

“If the easing of lockdown is going to work then we need to change our habits a bit.

“We’re urging people to think local and to go on a new adventure by exploring the green spaces and countryside which are close to them this weekend.”