The charity, which was saved from closure thanks to an eleventh-hour anonymous donation in December, has been further boosted with a three-year, £192,000 grant from the National Lottery.

The charity helps and supports bereaved children, young people and their families living in North Devon and Torridge through phone support, home visits and support groups.

The grant will fund two members of staff and enable the charity to recruit a full-time family service coordinator.

FIG coordinator Emma Marston said: "We are utterly thrilled by this news! What an emotional journey it's been for everyone at FIG and the community over the past few months, from almost closing to now being able to put plans in place to reach and support even more bereaved families in the area. What a turnaround!"

"Over the next few months we'll focus on recruiting and training more volunteers and we hope that by the summer we will have our new member of staff in place.

"We will then be in a much better place to consistently provide support to bereaved families and to reach out to those who don't know about our service.

"I want to say a huge thank you to the National Lottery for believing in us, and for the community for backing us through such a difficult time. This money will help us to better resource the charity as a whole."

The National Lottery grant marks another significant milestone for the charity as it bounces back from near-closure.

In November 2019 it announced it would close after failing to secure a £100,000 grant.

The announcement prompted a huge wave of support for the service and led to an anonymous donation of £95,000, supporting the charity to employ a family support worker for three years.

To volunteer or fundraise for Families in Grief or for more information, call 01237 479027 or email info@familiesingrief.org