The illegal steroids seized at Pain and Gain gym in Barnstaple which led police to Nathan DeAsha. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police The illegal steroids seized at Pain and Gain gym in Barnstaple which led police to Nathan DeAsha. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

The 33-year-old from Liverpool was forced to pull out of the Mr Olympia event in Las Vegas so he could attend sentencing at Exeter Crown Court.

He admitted supplying £10,000 worth of illegal steroids to the Pain and Gain gym over three months in 2017 after giving a body building demonstration to customers, during which he discussed his use of steroids and went on to send a large number of the drugs to the gym.

He was given a 12-month suspended jail sentence and ordered to do 300 hours unpaid community work.

Police were led to him when they found the drugs with his finger prints on, in a locked boiler room when they raided the gym, which owner Richard Green was also using as a front for cocaine and ecstasy dealing. They also discovered £56,000 in cash.

At an earlier hearing Green, aged 48, of King Edward Street, Barnstaple, was convicted of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of the £56,000 as criminal property.

He admitted possession of Class C steroids with intent to supply and possession of £2,300 cash which was seized from his car. He was jailed for four years, six months.

His wife Georgina Green, aged 41, was found guilty of possession of steroids with intent to supply and possession of £56,000 as criminal property. She received a 12 month suspended sentence and 240 hours community work.

At DeAsha's sentencing, Judge David Evans told him: "You must have known perfectly well that what you did was illegal. I do not accept for a moment you were naive.

"As a regular competitor on the national and international stage, who has done well in body building; you are a disgrace to the sport and it is doubly sad, given how well you have done to overcome past behaviour and adversity."

'Stupidity'

Lee Bremridge, prosecuting, said a police investigation started when Green was caught dealing ecstasy and cocaine in August 2017

Searches uncovered boxes of steroids worth around £10,000 in a locked boiler room at the gym which DeAsha had sent from Liverpool.

Mr Bremridge said: "DeAsha's finger print was found on one of five plastic bags which contained the steroids. If that was not stupid enough, he posted them using a box for the return address with an address in Liverpool which was linked to him."

Texts found on the phones of Mr Green and his wife Georgina showed he started supplying in bulk after conducting a training seminar at the gym in May 2017.

Serious punishment

Julian Nutter, defending, said DeAsha had been jailed when he was younger but had used his body building skills to turn his life around and become an international celebrity.

He said DeAsha will suffer serious punishment because his conviction will prevent him travelling to America to compete in the future, thus cutting off a lucrative source of income.