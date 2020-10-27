A container washed up at Bucks Mills on Monday (October 26), spilling nappies and sanitary items across the beach.

Local beach cleaners worked hard move the products away from the water’s edge, and authorities were called to the scene.

It follows an incident in the Bristol Channel which saw 11 shipping containers lost from a container ship on October 20.

Of those containers, six were empty and five contained non-hazardous cargo.

HM Coastguard continues to monitor the incident, and other agencies involved include the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s (MCA) counter pollution team, Trinity House, the ship’s insurers and a number of commercial contractors, including chartered vessels engaged in searching and recovery.

The MCA has been conducting flights over the affected area to assist in the tracking of containers still adrift.

Janet Williams, environmental health and community safety manager at Torridge District Council said the situation at Bucks Mills is ‘in hand’.

She said: “The council is committed to protecting our beautiful coastline and we immediately instigated our emergency response procedures - the public should be assured that this matter is in hand.

“There may be local disruption to access and parking at Bucks Mill while the clean-up works are being carried out, but access to the SW coastal path will be maintained.

“We remain in contact with the MCA regarding any further groundings in our district and we really appreciate the public’s understanding in this matter.”

Plastic Free North Devon has warned that big swells expected in the coming days could mean products are found across the North Devon coast.

A post from the group said products had already been found at Greencliff, Abbotsham, Clovelly, Bideford Bay and Westward Ho!.

Members of the public wishing to report a sighting are asked to contact Falmouth Coastguard Operations Centre by calling 01326 317575 or my emailing CGOC.Falmouth@mcga.gov.uk