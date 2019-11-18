Sian Brown from Rackenford stars as January in the 2020 Lady Farmers Calendar. Picture: Nicola de Pulford Sian Brown from Rackenford stars as January in the 2020 Lady Farmers Calendar. Picture: Nicola de Pulford

The 2020 Farmers and Lady farmers Calendars are produced by photographer and author Nicola de Pulford at her farm in Devon.

This year marks the 20th editions and over the years it has evolved into two versions - the male only Farmers Calendar and the all-female Lady Farmers Calendar.

Nicola travels to farms around the UK to take her photos, which this year includes Sian Brown from Rackenford as January, Vikki Moon from Ashwater in Torridge as February plus Sam Bullingham from Taw River Dairy near Okehampton.

Each year the calendar supports a chosen charity and this year is

Sam Bullingham from Taw River Dairy also stars as Mr September in the Farmers Calendars. Picture: Nicola de Pulford Sam Bullingham from Taw River Dairy also stars as Mr September in the Farmers Calendars. Picture: Nicola de Pulford

Chernobyl Children's Lifeline supports children and their families affected by the disaster, including brining them to the UK for breaks.

The calendars are available from www.thefarmerscalendar.co.uk or by post to Painsford Manor Farm, Ashprington, Totnes, Devon, TQ9 7EE. They cost £7.99 plus £1.50 p&p.