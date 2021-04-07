Mystery over Barnstaple builder's death

Published: 9:48 AM April 7, 2021 Updated: 9:52 AM April 7, 2021

Mystery surrounds why a 21-year-old painter and decorator hanged himself at a house where he had been working.

Joshua Samat had been working at a property on a plot on a building site in Chard, Somerset, last July.

An inquest heard his workmate Mark Underwood thought Joshua, of Victoria Road, Barnstaple, North Devon, had overslept when he could not wake him at their lodgings at 6am and he went to work alone.

But after completing his work on one house, Mr Underwood went to check on Joshua in a neighbouring property where he had been working the day before and found him hanging from a banister.

The senior Somerset coroner Tony Williams said Joshua's family could not add anything as to why he had done this.

Mr Williams said Joshua had not left a note or any messages, there was no medical history to help him and no suspicious circumstances.

He said Joshua died from hanging and recorded a suicide conclusion at the Taunton inquest.