Mystery donor helps charity buy console for children's ward

The older children on the Caroline Thorpe children’s Ward at North Devon District Hospital were thrilled to see on the ward a new X-box 5 series game console with 22 pre-downloadable games, including FIFA 22 and Forza 5 and multi-media station.

An anonymous donation of £6,700 was given to the charity ‘The Rockin R Gaming Charity’ to purchase a console for three South West hospitals: North Devon District Hospital, Musgrove in Taunton and Bristol.

The console has been donated and is set up with games suitable for up to 12 years of age and will provide youngsters in a tough situation with some much-deserved fun.

This week, Rockin R Co-founder Jessica Miree and her Dad drove all the way from Wakefield in West Yorkshire to deliver one of the consoles to the Caroline Ward Play Specialists, Fran Greenaway and Hayley Jeffery, who were understandably delighted.

The Rockin R charity was formed when Jessica’s brother Reece, aged 11, sadly passed away from a DIPG brain tumour in March 2018. TheRockinR was Reece’s online gamer-tag.



Throughout Reece’s hospital visits, his family identified there were specific ways interactive gaming could help many young patients. They wanted to help reduce the impact of hospitalisation on young patients and their families by offering a welcome distraction to treatments and procedures, promoting well-being, social interaction, whilst maintaining a sense of joy and contentment. Since 2018, they have raised funds to purchase an incredible 200 game consoles.

Over and Above NHS fundraiser Julie Whitton said: “The Caroline Thorpe Ward are delighted to receive this console and the age-appropriate games, as it will give the children on the ward the opportunity to play something they enjoy and will help to distract them from their pain or the procedures they require for their treatment. We cannot thank the donor and The Rockin R Gaming Charity enough for their kind donation.”

Over and Above is Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust charity that supports patients and their families, over and above that what the NHS can provide. To find out more visit www.overandabove.org.uk or phone 01271 311772.