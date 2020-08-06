Would you like to volunteer at the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon? Picture: North Devon Council Would you like to volunteer at the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon? Picture: North Devon Council

The museum has been closed since March, but is hoping to open its doors again soon and urgently needs volunteers for vacant roles.

Many of its existing volunteers have been unable to return because of the pandemic.

The museum is looking for a host, as well as kitchen and tearoom and shop and tourist information volunteers.

Museum curator Alison Mills said: “Many of our existing volunteers are elderly and are unable to return to their roles because they are vulnerable to coronavirus.

“Volunteering brings the opportunity to meet new people and have new experiences. Please come and join us, make new friends and enjoy showing off our bigger and better museum.

“This may be an ideal opportunity for someone who is furloughed and is looking for something to keep them busy while they are off work.”

More information can be found on the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon’s website, or by calling the museum on 01271 346747.