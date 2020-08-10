The museum will reopen on Wednesday (August 12) after being accredited by Visit England’s ‘We’re Good to Go’ scheme – a mark for tourism and hospitality businesses which shows Government and Covid-19 guidelines are being met.

Admission to the museum is free, but visitors are being asked to book an arrival slot in advance via the museum’s website.

The museum will be open from 11am to 3pm from Wednesday to Friday, with last admission at 2pm.

Museum curator Alison Mills said: “Visitors will be able to explore our permanent displays, view the temporary exhibition ‘James Ravilious: An Eye for Life’ and visit our museum shop.

“Anyone wishing to visit just the shop will be permitted without booking, but please be aware there may be a short wait outside due to the small size of the shop.

“Visitors to Bromley’s tearoom will not have to pre-book. The tearoom access is now separate through the side door on the Square and tables will be available outside in good weather.”

Bookings can also be arranged over the phone by calling 01271 346747