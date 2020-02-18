The histories are being collected in conjunction with a new exhibition currently on display which showcases photographs of shops and high streets in North Devon towns and villages.

The public are invited to help museum staff and volunteers record what has changed and how different goods and services have appeared and evolved or disappeared over the years.

Everyone is welcome to visit the museum and share their story in the Community Gallery between February 17 and April 4 any time during opening hours, Monday to Saturday, 10am - 4pm.

Staff and volunteers are running special story collecting drop in events, taking place on: Tuesday, February 25, 1.30-3.30pm; Wednesday, March 4, 10.30am-12.30pm; Tuesday, March 10, 10.30am-12.30pm; Monday, March 16, 1-3pm; March 25,10.30am-12.30pm; March 31, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Museum curator, Alison Mills, said: "The retail sector has experienced massive changes in the past few decades and our aim is to document people's memories of high streets in Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, South Molton, Bideford, Torrington and the surrounding villages as a way of preserving them for future generations."

