Officers were called to an address in the Holsworthy area by paramedics at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, January 7, where a child was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from police said enquiries into the child's death are continuing.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She has since been released on police bail until April 15.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell said: "The death of any child is deeply traumatic and we would like to iterate the importance of the privacy of the family at this time.

"We therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of either the victim or the suspect in this investigation.

"We would also like to thank the local community for their cooperation during this enquiry."