News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

M&S app provides food to the vulnerable in Barnstaple

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 9:00 AM March 10, 2021   
An M&S colleague using the app

An M&S colleague using the app - Credit: M&S

North Devon-based charity, Inspire South West, has ramped up the number of meals it’s providing to those in need thanks to M&S’s food redistribution programme. 

A new colleague app, launched in March 2020 is used to notify charities when surplus food is available, helping to increase donations and stop food going to waste.

Since the app launch, M&S Barnstaple has provided over 15,340 meals to the local community. 

Lyn Brown, Founder and Director at Inspire South West in Barnstaple said: “The donations continue to make such a genuine difference within the local community, especially over the past year which has been particularly difficult for those families most in need of the support. Inspire South West delivers the M&S donations during some evenings and weekends and allows us to offer practical support for those struggling financially - without this support many families would go hungry.” 

Local charity and community groups who would like to get involved in the food surplus programme or other charity initiatives are encouraged to email mandsfood@neighbourly.com to find out more. 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Toddler group with Tash Greenwood (centre)

Forest Schools takes on new North Devon site

Joseph Bulmer

person
Picture of how part of Barnstaple town could like with regeneration project

£11 million bid to get Barnstaple's heart beating again

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Artist impression of the Ilfracombe housing plans

Plans for 350 new homes in Ilfracombe recommended for approval

Daniel Clark

Logo Icon
A design for the new North Devon leisure centre set to be built in Barnstaple in 2020. Picture: Wats

Work on new North Devon leisure centre remains on schedule

Daniel Clark

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus