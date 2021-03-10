M&S app provides food to the vulnerable in Barnstaple

Published: 9:00 AM March 10, 2021

North Devon-based charity, Inspire South West, has ramped up the number of meals it’s providing to those in need thanks to M&S’s food redistribution programme.

A new colleague app, launched in March 2020 is used to notify charities when surplus food is available, helping to increase donations and stop food going to waste.

Since the app launch, M&S Barnstaple has provided over 15,340 meals to the local community.

Lyn Brown, Founder and Director at Inspire South West in Barnstaple said: “The donations continue to make such a genuine difference within the local community, especially over the past year which has been particularly difficult for those families most in need of the support. Inspire South West delivers the M&S donations during some evenings and weekends and allows us to offer practical support for those struggling financially - without this support many families would go hungry.”

Local charity and community groups who would like to get involved in the food surplus programme or other charity initiatives are encouraged to email mandsfood@neighbourly.com to find out more.