PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern: I Mrs T Q N Stephenson do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at 12-14 Butchers Row, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1BW and known as Block. The application is to enable the supply of alcohol on the premises Monday to Saturday from 10:00 hours to 23:00 hours and Sunday from 12:00 hours to 23:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to the application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited. Signed. - Applicant/on behalf of the applicant Dated: 18 May 2019