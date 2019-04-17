TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 & 36 OF A SECTION 78 APPEAL

Proposed development at Moor Park, Croyde.

I give notice that MR R Begley having applied to North Devon Council is appealing to the Secretary of State against the refusal of the Council to grant outline planning permission for the proposed development for the erection of three dwellings together with new access works. Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this appeal should write to The Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN by 08/05/2019.

If you decide to make representations, you should make it clear that you are an owner of the appeal site or tenant of an agricultural holding on the site and you should give the site address.

Collier Planning Limited on behalf of Mr Begley

Date 17/04/2019