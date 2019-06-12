Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Take notice that application is being made by: Mr M. Patel. Proposed development at: Ellerslie House, Bickington, Devon, Barnstaple EX31 2JF. For planning permission to: Proposed New Dwelling Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: North Devon District Council

Local Planning Authority address: Planning Department, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Date: 01/06/19

Mrs Rebecca Fearnley