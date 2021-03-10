North Devon MP asks businesses to engage with Kickstart

Published: 9:00 AM March 10, 2021

Selaine Saxby MP and a number of North Devon businesses recently met with Mims Davies MP, Minister for Employment, to highlight the success of the Government’s Kickstart scheme.

The Government announced a £2 billion fund to high quality, 6-month work placements for young people aged 16-24, who are claiming Universal Credit.

With the support of our local authorities, Torridge District Council and North Devon Council, Barnstaple Chamber and North Devon Plus are a recognised Gateway for employers, providing support to micro and small businesses who would like to register for the scheme.

So far over 140 placements have registered with the Northern Devon Gateway and many employers have gone direct through the Jobcentre Plus.

Petroc are creating over 30 new jobs at the college across a range of areas – business administration; digital content creators; student engagement coordinators; marketing assistants and more.

You may also want to watch:

All jobs will come with a wrap-around package of support that include coaching, training and careers advice, so that they stand the best chance of developing the skills needed for further employment.

This same package of support is available to local employers who take on kickstart roles, as Petroc can draw down other funding to support these learners.

Petroc Principal, Sean Mackney said: “Petroc is pleased to be using the Kickstart initiative to create over thirty jobs for young people at the college and to be offering training, advice and support to help others taking kickstart jobs in local employers to develop the skills needed for sustainable jobs.”

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon, said: “As we begin to unlock now is the time to look for your future workforce. Just by advertising your jobs with Jobcentre Plus and engaging, you could take on a young and keen new employee while having their wages and training paid for by this scheme.

“Don’t miss out, taking on a new employee can sometimes be a risk endeavour but this scheme helps.”

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “It was great meeting with local businesses around Devon who are giving more than 140 young people across the county a vital leg up in the world of work by offering Kickstart placements through the Northern Devon Gateway – and I encourage more employers to get involved.”