The single-vehicle accident, involving a black Vauxhall Vectra, happened on the B3233 at Yelland at around 4.20am on Tuesday (June 16).

The 55-year old man, who lives locally, was taken to Barnstaple Hospital and later transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses, particularly dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the 101 number, quoting log number 0105 16/6/20.