Motorhome campaign group hit back at Mortehoe Parish Council

Published: 1:53 PM March 19, 2021

The Campaign for Real Motorhome Aires UK have criticised calls made by a parish council in North Devon that all campers should use designated campsites.

Mortehoe Parish Council, which has within its boundaries one of the most popular beaches in the country, Woolacombe Beach, is urging the authorities to change the legislation so that campers, camper vans, caravans and motorhomes must use existing registered and approved camping and overnight areas for overnight stays.

It follows an increasing number of visitors to the parish who are parking up by the side of roads or in ordinary parking spaces and spending the night, or camping for three or four nights or longer.

Councillor Don Duffield, chairman of the parish council, had said: “We have no problem with visitors to the area – in fact the whole village encourages them – but in the proper place namely the number of camp sites that there are in the local vicinity.”

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the parish council said that because there is often a lack of proper drainage or sanitation, subsequent visitors to these spots are, unknowingly, often walking through, sitting in, or playing in areas contaminated by the effluent and waste from the unauthorised overnight visitors.

But Carolyn Mitchell, a member of the leadership team of CAMpRA, said that she was saddened to read of the calls and said that the ‘lumping in’ of motorhomes and wild camping was wrong.

She said that large numbers of campsites were unsuitable for motorhomes and that unless towns and villages do more to welcome motorhome tourists, they will the majority of will head towards Europe to spend their money instead of staying in the UK.

She said: “Unfortunately the advent of Staycation 2020 led to many people taking up camping as the only possible way of having a holiday, and it seems that this year will be even worse since the usual package holidays are unlikely to be available. Sadly, the majority of these campers do not have their own sanitation, and as the campsites are already fully booked for this year, the problem is likely to continue.

“However, to lump motorhomes in with these ‘wild campers’ is entirely wrong. Motorhomes are self-contained, with their own toilets, washing/showering and cooking facilities, and the vast majority of owners follow the code ‘leave no trace’. This means that they tend to clear up not only after themselves but also after other people who find it acceptable to throw litter around.

“There are over 386,000 registered motorhomes in the UK and they spend around £850m each year. Under normal circumstances, the majority of this spend takes place in Europe – because of people like cllr Duffield.

“Yet, with very small and inexpensive amendments to existing car parks to allow motorhomes to stay overnight, a considerable amount of this income could be spent in the UK economy. They say that Woolacombe welcomes visitors – it doesn’t sound like it.”