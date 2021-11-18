News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Barnstaple crash

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:40 AM November 18, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash in Barnstaple on Monday night (November 15) which left a motorcyclist seriously injured. 

Officers and paramedics were called just around 11.05pm following the collision between a blue Honda CR-V and a Honda motorcycle on the roundabout at the junction of High Street and Pilton Causeway. 

The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man from Barnstaple, sustained serious injuries and was taken to North Devon District Hospital. 

Police are investigating and appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them. They would also like to hear from anyone with relevant dash cam footage. 

Please contact 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting log number 0861 15/11/21. 

Logo Icon