Motorcyclist dies in crash near Braunton - police appeal for witnesses

Published: 12:15 PM June 2, 2021

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision near Braunton this week.

At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 1, police were sent to a road traffic collision involving a car and motorcycle at Heddon Mills Cross on the A361 at Braunton.

The male rider of the motorcycle was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road was closed for a number of hours while a forensic examination of the collision scene was conducted.

Officers are appealing for witnesses of the collision, who saw either vehicle prior to it, or have dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the log 440 of 01/06/21.