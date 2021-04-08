Motorcyclist denied dangerous driving after quad bike crash

Published: 2:24 PM April 8, 2021

A motorcyclist has denied driving dangerously when his powerful Suzuki machine crashed into a quad bike and trailer on a country road in North Devon.

Thomas Skrimstad denied a single count of dangerous driving when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

Skrimstad, aged 43, of Fairlynch Close, Braunton, is alleged to have been riding too fast at the time of the accident at Goodleigh Road, near Barnstaple, on May 27, 2020.

Recorder Mr Mathew Turner set a trial date of December 13 this year for a jury trial and released Skrimstad on bail.

He set a timetable for the exchange of specialist reports on the cause of the accident and the condition of the black Suzuki Bandit 600cc motorcycle which Skrimstad was riding.

He was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with serious head injuries after the crash at around 7.20 pm on Wednesday May 27 at Dean Farm, Goodleigh, in which the motorcycle collided with a quad bike which was towing a trailer.

The rider of the red quad bike, a 73-year-old farmer was not injured.