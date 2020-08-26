Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Harry was the most popular boys name in North Devon in 2019, while Isla was the most popular girls name.

Harry remains a popular choice after being the most popular boys name in North Devon in 2018.

In Torridge the most popular boys names were Arthur, Oscar and Reuben. The most popular names for girls were Olivia, Freya and Isla.

There were 820 births registered in North Devon in 2019 and 496 in Torridge.

Other popular names across the two districts include Noah, George, Charlie, Hunter and Rory for boys, while popular girls names included Ivy, Lily, Ava, Ella, Elsie, Amelia and Luna.

Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular names in England. Oliver has been the top name for boys since 2013, while Olivia has been the most favoured for girls since 2016.

David Corps, from the ONS’s vital statistics output branch, said: “Oliver and Olivia continued their reign as the top boys’ and girls’ names in 2019, but analysis shows choices in baby names can differ depending on the mother’s age.

“We found younger mothers opted for more modern girls’ names like Harper, which has seen a rise since the Beckhams named their daughter so in 2011, and shortened boys’ names like Freddie. In contrast, older mothers chose more traditional names such as Jack and Charlotte.

“Popular culture continues to influence the baby names landscape. Following Dua Lipa’s first UK number one single in 2017, the number of girls named Dua has doubled from 63 to 126 in 2019.”