Most and least expensive North Devon streets revealed
- Credit: Google
New data has revealed the most expensive and cheapest properties in parts of the Torridge and North Devon area.
Gathering five years' worth of sold house price data across the EX39 postcode, Goats Hill Road in Northam, New Road in Instow and Chircombe Lane in Northam have some of the highest-valued homes in the area.
The three cheapest residential streets in EX39 are all in Bideford and include St Marys Flats, Mill Street and the High Street.
Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the EX39 postcode.
On Goats Hill Road in Northam, three properties sold for an average of £620,333. In New Road in Instow, six properties sold for an average of £592,000. Also, Chircombe Lane in Northam (EX39) saw three properties sell for an average of £568,333.
Some of the cheapest streets include St Marys Flats in Bideford, where three properties sold for an average of £67,700, Mill Street where three properties sold for an average of £70,500 and Bideford High Street, where three properties sold for an average of £85,500.
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
Most Read
- 1 Three North Devon men prosecuted for drinking in public
- 2 Crash blocks main road through Bideford
- 3 Sad times down on the farm but are we getting back to normality?
- 4 Electrical cables fall across Braunton road
- 5 Reports woman pulled from car and robbed in Torrington
- 6 Storytelling and learning to swim at South Molton Pool
- 7 Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez: Cash to help communities fight drugs scourge
- 8 ARSON: Barnstaple bin fire believed to be 'deliberate'
- 9 Olympic hero to open new Aldi store in Barnstaple this week
- 10 PICTURES: Olympic hero opens new Aldi in Barnstaple
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property in Instow sold for £1,275,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £88,000 and under on The Retreat, Pitt Lane and Kingsley House,” he concluded.