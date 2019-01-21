Both Ilfracombe lifeboats plus the Mortehoe and Ilfracombe coastguard teams as well as the coastguard rescue helicopter from St Athan were called to Grunta Beach beside Morte Point just before 4.30pm.

Weather conditions were difficult with strong northerly winds force 3-4 and choppy seas.

The inshore lifeboat approached the shore in three metre high waves and a crew member swam ashore to assess the man, who had head injuries.

The coastguard helicopter arrived and a winchman was lowered to the casualty, who was airlifted to North Devon District Hospital.

The Ilfracombe all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were called out to a cliff fall near Mortehoe. Picture: RNLI/Ilfracombe

Inshore lifeboat helm Leigh Hanks said: “This was excellent teamwork by everyone concerned.

“Everyone worked together to ensure a good result with the casualty taken to hospital in the shortest possible time.

“The quick response was especially important as it was growing dark and the temperature was getting very cold.”