Monkey sculptures and models airplanes stolen in Barnstaple burglary 

Police are appealing for help after three monkey sculptures and two model airplanes were stolen from a Barnstaple business.

Devon and Cornwall Polce are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information in connection with a report of burglary to a business in Bear Street, Barnstaple

The break-in took place at approximately 2.40am on Tuesday, January 25.

Distinctive items were stolen, which includes a set of three monkey art sculptures and two silver model aeroplanes.

Anyone offered similar items, or with information or CCTV in the area mentioned is asked to please email 101@dc.police.uk, phone 101 or use webchat quoting crime CR/006966/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.