Monkey sculptures and models airplanes stolen in Barnstaple burglary 

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:46 AM February 1, 2022
Police are appealing for help after three monkey sculptures and two model airplanes were stolen from a Barnstaple business. 

Devon and Cornwall Polce are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information in connection with a report of burglary to a business in Bear Street, Barnstaple 

The break-in took place at approximately 2.40am on Tuesday, January 25. 

Distinctive items were stolen, which includes a set of three monkey art sculptures and two silver model aeroplanes. 

Anyone offered similar items, or with information or CCTV in the area mentioned is asked to please email 101@dc.police.uk, phone 101 or use webchat quoting crime CR/006966/22. 

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

