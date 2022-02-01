Monkey sculptures and model aeroplanes stolen in Barnstaple burglary
Published: 10:46 AM February 1, 2022
Updated: 12:18 PM February 1, 2022
- Credit: Supplied
Police are appealing for help after three monkey sculptures and two model aeroplanes were stolen from a Barnstaple business.
Devon and Cornwall Polce are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information in connection with a report of burglary to a business in Bear Street, Barnstaple
The break-in took place at approximately 2.40am on Tuesday, January 25.
Distinctive items were stolen, which includes a set of three monkey art sculptures and two silver model aeroplanes.
Anyone offered similar items, or with information or CCTV in the area mentioned is asked to please email 101@dc.police.uk, phone 101 or use webchat quoting crime CR/006966/22.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.