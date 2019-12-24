Mollie Littlejohns doing her food shop to create Christmas hampers for the foodbank. Mollie Littlejohns doing her food shop to create Christmas hampers for the foodbank.

Mollie Littlejohns, aged seven, raised £39.25 for Northern Devon Foodbank by making Christmas hair scrunchies which she sold.

She then used the money in a food shop to make up hampers as an extra treat for those in need at Christmas.

Mollie is a keen fundraiser and has already has her hair cut twice to raise money for the Little Princess Trust charity.

Her mum Cindy Hilton said: "This girl is truly amazing and I hope one day she will realise how all her family and friends are so proud of her.

"She chose all the things to go into these hampers including when she said 'we've got to get biscuits, everyone loves biscuits, sweets and chocolate as everyone deserves a treat'.

"I truly hope that whoever receives these hampers enjoys them. Money can be tight especially at Christmas."