Mobile Post Office service to now include Parkham

As part of a modernisation and investment programme taking place across the Post Office network, the Parkham community will now be served by a Mobile Post Office.

The Post Office is trialling a new mobile service at Allardice Village Hall car park, Parkham, EX39 5UX every Tuesday from 1.55pm until 3.05pm. This starts on Tuesday, May 10.

This extra stop aims to offer ‘even more convenience’ to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area.

The new branch joins the Mobile Post Office for Buckland Brewer, plus branches at Bucks Cross and Woolsery, bringing vital services to this area of Devon.

To accommodate the new mobile service, there will be a change to the current hours at Buckland Brewer Mobile Service.

Matt Walls, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”