Macmillan Cancer Support's mobile support team will be at Ilfracombe on the pier on Monday, August 5 from 11am to 5pm.

Then the team will be at North Devon Show at Umberleigh on Wednesday, August 7 from 9am to 6pm.

Cancer information specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide information, with people welcome to stop by for a chat.

Despite their trademark green bus being off the road for routine maintenance Macmillan's South West mobile team are committed to bringing support to the North Devon region.

Visitors to the unit should look out for the Macmillan-branded gazebo and the charity encourages anyone with worries or concerns about cancer to visit the team for advice and support.

Elaine Perry from Macmillan said: "Whether you want to know more about the symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us.

"We'd be happy to help and answer any questions you may have about cancer and how it is affecting your life."

For more information about Macmillan's mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo .