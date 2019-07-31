Macmillan Cancer Support's mobile support team will be at Ilfracombe on the pier on Monday, August 5 from 11am to 5pm. Then the team will be at North Devon Show at Umberleigh on Wednesday, August 7 from 9am to 6pm. Cancer information specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide information, with people welcome to stop by for a chat. Despite their trademark green bus being off the road for routine maintenance Macmillan's South West mobile team are committed to bringing support to the North Devon region. Visitors to the unit should look out for the Macmillan-branded gazebo and the charity encourages anyone with worries or concerns about cancer to visit the team for advice and support. Elaine Perry from Macmillan said: