MJM Sports is producing special commemorative match shirts for Clyde FC as they take on heavyweights Celtic on Sunday, February 9.

The tie is a big one for Cylde, who play their football two divisions below Celtic in Scottish League One.

The last time the two sides met was in 2006 when Clyde produced a giant-killing performance to win 2-1.

MJM Sports provide the Scottish side, nicknamed The Bully Wee, with all their Kappa teamwear, which they embroider with the club logo and print player names, numbers and team sponsors. They will be adding special commemorative details for the big cup tie.

Jason Schofield and Terry Schofield with the special Cyde FC kit. Picture: Matt Smart Jason Schofield and Terry Schofield with the special Cyde FC kit. Picture: Matt Smart

Jason Schofield, head of design and production at MJM Sports, said: "When we first started out in teamwear, it was always an ambition of mine to have one of my kits to be seen out on a pitch in a game of this stature, now it been realised, and I'm absolutely delighted."

Managing director Terry Schofield said: "It's a real pleasure to be the teamwear provider to Clyde FC, particularly for this major match.

"I think it's a real credit to the service we provide together with the great brands available to us that we can operate so successfully throughout the UK."

The company provides sportswear for 585 different sports teams, from football clubs, to basketball, dodgeball and handball.

The shirt Clyde will wear against Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup clash. The shirt Clyde will wear against Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup clash.

Clyde's clash with Celtic in the Scottish FA Cup Fifth Round is available to watch on Premier Sports 1, kicking off at 2pm.