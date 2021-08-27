Published: 1:23 PM August 27, 2021

The 9ct white gold wedding ring is engraved inside with 'James and Rebecca' and their wedding day date of 25/10/03 - Credit: Nick Irving

An 11-year-old holidaymaker dived under the waves on a popular North Devon beach - and popped back up with a wedding ring on her finger.

Imogen Tite ran her fingers into the sandy floor of the seabed as she dived through the waves at Woolacombe beach in North Devon.

To her amazement and shock, she came up with the ring on her own finger.

Imogen Tite and her father, Andy Tite - Credit: Nick Irving

It turned out to be a 9ct white gold wedding ring and had an engraving inside of 'James and Rebecca' and their wedding day date of 25/10/03.

Imogen's dad Andy, a 40-year-old paramedic from Birmingham, said his family were on camping holiday in Lee Bay, North Devon, last week.

He said: "Imogen was very excited about finding some treasure in the sea. She was diving through the waves, about four feet down into the sea and ran her fingers through the sand. Then she popped up with this ring actually on her finger."

11-year-old Imogen Tite - Credit: Nick Irving

Andy used social media to try and find the owners when he got back home - and within three hours the owners had been traced.

Andy said: "James had been bodyboarding at the time. The water was cold and the ring had slipped off. He lost it on the Tuesday and Imogen found it two days later."

The ring is now on its way back to the owners who were also on holiday from their home in Loughborough in the East Midlands - not far from where the Tite family live.