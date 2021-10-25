News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
MISSING: Police search for Peter Hughes from Combe Martin area

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:19 AM October 25, 2021   
Peter Hughes - Missing from the Combe Martin area

Peter Hughes - Missing from the Combe Martin area - Credit: DC Police

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Peter Hughes, 40, who has been reported missing from the North Devon area. 

Peter was last seen in the Holdstone Down, Combe Martin area in the afternoon of Thursday 21 October. 

He is described as a white man, of slim build, about 5ft 6in in height, with blond hair. 

He was last seen with a large black coat and was wearing walking boots and possible grey trousers. 

If you have seen Peter, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0194 of Friday, October 22.

