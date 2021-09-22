MISSING: Police search for David Kose from Ilfracombe

Published: 11:03 AM September 22, 2021

Three images of David released by Devon and Cornwall Police - Credit: DC Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 30-year-old man from Ilfracombe.

David Kose was last seen shortly after 9am on Friday, September 17, in the high street area.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 11ins tall and has short black hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top with a distinctive green/yellow logo on the back, front and writing down the left arm, grey jogging bottoms and light-coloured trainers.

He had a black knitted hat pulled down to his eyes along with a face mask covering his face. David was also carrying a red ruck sack.

Anyone who sees David and anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 448 17/9/21.

