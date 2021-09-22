News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
MISSING: Police search for David Kose from Ilfracombe

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:03 AM September 22, 2021   
Three images of David released by Devon and Cornwall Police

Three images of David released by Devon and Cornwall Police - Credit: DC Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 30-year-old man from Ilfracombe. 

David Kose was last seen shortly after 9am on Friday, September 17, in the high street area. 

Missing Ilfracombe man David Kose

Missing Ilfracombe man David Kose - Credit: DC Police

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 11ins tall and has short black hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top with a distinctive green/yellow logo on the back, front and writing down the left arm, grey jogging bottoms and light-coloured trainers. 

He had a black knitted hat pulled down to his eyes along with a face mask covering his face. David was also carrying a red ruck sack. 

Anyone who sees David and anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 448 17/9/21.

Missing Ilfracombe man David Kose

Missing Ilfracombe man David Kose - Credit: DC Police

Missing man David Kose

Missing man David Kose - Credit: DC Police


