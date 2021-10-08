News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
MISSING: Police search for Christine Stephenson

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:52 PM October 8, 2021   
Missing Barnstaple woman Christine Stephenson

Missing Barnstaple woman Christine Stephenson - Credit: DC Police

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Christine Stephenson, a 79-year-old woman from Barnstaple who is missing. 

Christine’s last known whereabouts was at her home address in the Roundswell area of Barnstaple. 

Christine is described as a white woman with grey medium length hair and possibly wearing a tweed jacket. 

Anyone who has seen Christine or knows of her current whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log number 575 of 7 October. 

