Published: 2:52 PM October 8, 2021

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Christine Stephenson, a 79-year-old woman from Barnstaple who is missing.

Christine’s last known whereabouts was at her home address in the Roundswell area of Barnstaple.

Christine is described as a white woman with grey medium length hair and possibly wearing a tweed jacket.

Anyone who has seen Christine or knows of her current whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log number 575 of 7 October.