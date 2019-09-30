The teenager was last seen when she left her home at Willshere Road in Barnstaple at 8am on Monday, Septemebr 30.

Megan is white, five feet tall and of slim build, with brown shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue Superdry fleece (but also had with her a grey hooded top), grey jogging bottoms with 'FRIENDS' written on them and black Nike trainers.

She is still believed to be in the Barnstaple area but also has ties to Gloucestershire.

Anyone who has seen Megan, or knows of her current whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting log number 95 for September 30.