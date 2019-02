Shaun Kennard was last seen on Friday (February 22) at around 8.30pm.

He is described as a white male 41 years of age, 5’11” tall and of muscular build, with short dark spikey hair.

He has a small tattoo on his cheekbone of a teardrop and may be wearing glasses.

Shaun is believed to be wearing a tracksuit with grey trainers and a small black rucksack.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101/