Missing Leona found safe and well - man held on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap
- Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police
Missing schoolgirl Leona Peach has been found safe and well, police have revealed.
They have also revealed that during the search a 34-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap.
Leona, 12, was reported missing from Newton Abbot on the morning of Monday December 20. Originally from North Devon, it was thought she may have gone to Bideford
Aided by officers from Lincolnshire Police and with support from Devon Child Services and Lincolnshire Child Services, police units attended and undertook a search of an address near Boston this afternoon and located Leona.
She will continue to be supported by specialist officers and child services.
The man arrested, who is from Devon, was due to be transferred into police custody within Devon and Cornwall for questioning.
Officers say they would like to thank the public for their support in helping to locate Leona.
