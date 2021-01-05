Body of missing Barnstaple man found in River Taw

Published: 3:48 PM January 5, 2021

The body of Jonathon Curry was found on Christmas Eve in Barnstaple - Credit: Contributed

The body of a man found in the River Taw at Barnstaple has been confirmed to be that of missing person Jonathon Curry.

Police and paramedics were called along with Coastguard and an RNLI lifeboat at around 12.50pm on Christmas Eve.

A man was recovered from the water by the lifeboat crew. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has now taken place and the man is confirmed as being 48-year-old Mr Curry, who had been reported missing from Barnstaple on November 30. He was last seen at his home at around 11.30pm on November 29.

Jonathon Curry, who went missing at the end of November but whose body was sadly found on Christmas Eve - Credit: Contributed

The family of Mr Curry have been informed and have thanked police and the public for their efforts in searching for him.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.