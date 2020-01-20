Mr Holland, aged 41, was last seen at 11am on Sunday, January 19.

A police statement on Monday, January 20 said: "Police can confirm that the body of a male, believed to be the missing person Tim Holland, has been located. Next of kin are aware of the updates and formal identification is still to be completed.

"There are no suspicious circumstances, his family express their thanks to all those who have provided support at such a difficult time."

Mr Holland's vehicle was located in the Valley of Rocks area near Lynton.

An appeal had been put out by police on Sunday to try and find him following concern for his welfare. Exmoor Search and Rescue Team was deployed to the Valley of Rocks area at 7.15pm on Sunday evening.