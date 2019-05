Police have appealed for help to locate Andrew Hill because they are concerned for his welfare.

Andrew is described as being a white male, 5 foot 11ins tall with short brown hair and is of medium build.

He was last reported to be wearing dark black or blue clothing and cargo trousers.

If anyone has any information or has seen Andrew or knows of his current whereabouts, please contact police on 999 and quote log 373 for May 25.