Minute's silence held for victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A minute silence has been held at Torridge District Council (TDC) for the victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the beginning of a full council meeting on Monday [April 11] chair of the council Cllr Doug Bushby (Independent, Bideford North) said: “I thought it would be fitting that before we discuss matters close to home, we share some time and think of those further afield and, in particular, Ukraine.

“We have all seen the images and reports of the atrocities affecting Ukrainians either sheltering under siege or fleeing war.” He asked councillors to think about the food, housing and shelter that Ukrainians don’t have and is often ‘taken for granted’.

Cllr Bushby continued: “As with all councils across the country, Torridge District Council is supporting the effort to help those coming to our district and our officer team are working closely with the other district councils and Devon County Council to facilitate this, which I’m sure my fellow councillors are all happy to wholeheartedly support.”

He asked councillors: “to take a moment to reflect and show our support for Ukraine, for those directly involved in the conflict, those fleeing and families and friends of those who have sadly lost their lives as a result of this terrible invasion.”

It marks a significant change of tune for Cllr Bushby, who last August argued that people in housing need in Torridge should be given priority for homes over Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

At that time, he said: “You’ve got to be realistic and face facts: Torridge doesn’t have any housing stock whatsoever. We can’t make a decision to house local people ourselves let alone anyone coming in from overseas.”

He added: “I’m not making an argument that I don’t want them [Afghans] here; my question is where are they going? You try finding a house you can rent anywhere on Torridgeside – they’re gone.”

Cllr Steve Darling (Lib Dems, Barton with Watcombe) leader of Torbay Council, has also backed differing policies for housing Ukrainians and housing Afghans.

He’s said that demands to house Ukrainian refugees in Torbay are ‘absolutely different’ from the calls to support Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban last summer.

A joint Ukraine/UK flag flies outside the Brynsworthy Environment Centre, North Devon Council's HQ - Credit: LDRS

Part of the reason, the leader argues, is because the people fleeing the Russian invasion are coming in smaller family units that are ‘a lot more manageable’ as they can be housed and smaller properties. Previously the government asked for people to offer larger properties to refugee families.

Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, individuals who provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees will be paid £350 per month for up to a year.

Upper-tier local authorities will be paid £10,500 for every Ukrainian refugee housed in their area, with an additional top-up to help support children’s education.

North Devon Council has confirmed that it has received at least 17 offers of accommodation for refugees from residents. At the last published figure, East Devon households have made 37 offers. At least 44 offers have been made in Torbay.

Last Tuesday [5 April] Torbay Council confirmed it was expecting to house at least 105 refugees, but had yet to be told by the Home Office when they might arrive.

By Thursday 6 April, only around 1,200 people had been granted asylum in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The government has received at least 79,800 visa applications from Ukrainians for visas and had and has issued more than 40,900.

Home secretary Pritti Patel has apologised for the time it has taken to bring Ukrainian refugees into the UK.

In an interview with the BBC, she said: “I apologise with frustration myself … it takes time to start up a new route.”