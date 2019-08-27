The Legendary Grand Tour was back in the region for its 24th outing to raise money for Children's Hospice South West. Some 200 Minis, many dressed up along with their drivers in fancy dress, spent three days in North Devon. On Saturday they were at The Big Sheep all day before setting off on an evening cruise around Westward Ho! Northam and Appledore. Sunday was the run of Hartland Quay, Torrington and points between, while on Monday the cars visited Little Bridge House at Fremington after setting off from Victoria Park, Bideford. Then it was a meandering tour out towards the coast, with visits at Lynton, Combe Martin and Ilfracombe. Each year the Mini run is accompanied by numerous motor cycle marshals who keep the disruption to a minimum by stopping the traffic briefly in a rolling road block.