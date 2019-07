Gravity at The Milky Way Adventure Park. Picture: Milky Way Gravity at The Milky Way Adventure Park. Picture: Milky Way

The family-run park came in above the likes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Alton Towers and Brighton Palace Pier in the website's Travellers' Choice Awards and was second to Paulton Park.

It's the fifth year in a row the Milky Way has been given the accolade.

The amusement park has amassed nearly 2,000 reviews on the TripAdvisor website, with 91 per cent rating it 'excellent' or 'very good'.

Partner Tara Stanbury said: "We're thrilled to again be recognised as one of the best days out in the country.

"The list highlights those parks that offer high levels of visitor satisfaction, and a great-value day out, so it's fantastic to be included.

"We're different to some of the others on the list - a bit smaller, and we don't have the white-knuckle rides and huge crowds and queues. But we do constantly work on being the best we can be, and are always adding something new."

The Milky Way started as a farm attraction, and was opened by Trevor and Christine Stanbury 35 years ago.

Over the years the site has evolved into the all-weather adventure park, and is still run by the Stanbury family.

More than £1 million has been invested into new attractions over the last five years.